Turkey logs over 25.3K new Covid-19 cases

Ankara: Turkey has confirmed 25,304 new Covid-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,231,679, according to its Health Ministry.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 200 to 72,127, while 28,852 more recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 347,783 tests were conducted over the past day, the Ministry said on Sunday.
Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 55.62 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while more than 49.19 million had their second. Turkey has so far administered over 117.37 million doses, including third booster jabs.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 250 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.04 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.24 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 250,610,452, 5,048,865 and 7,246,604,164, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,487,740 and 754,429, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,355,509 cases and Brazil third with 21,880,439 infections.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,346,961), Russia (8,651,561), Turkey (8,233,649), France (7,319,526), Iran (5,987,814), Argentina (5,296,781), Spain (5,025,639), Colombia (5,015,042), Italy (4,808,047), Germany (4,780,569), Indonesia (4,247,320), Mexico (3,825,404), Ukraine (3,218,967) and Poland (3,104,220), the CSSE figures showed.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (609,447), India (460,791), Mexico (289,674), Russia (242,241), Peru (200,409), Indonesia (143,519), the UK (142,236), Italy (132,391), Colombia (127,533), Iran (127,299), France (118,866) and Argentina (116,104).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.