AP EAPCET 2021 Result Today – Direct Link to Check

Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release on its official website sche.ap.gov.in the result of EAPCET 2021 today i.e. Wednesday September 8, 2021.
The result of AP EAPCET 2021, formerly known as EAMCET, will be declared today at 10:30 am, APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra said in a press conference Tuesday.
1. Click here to go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the result link given on the home page.
3. Enter Registration number and password if asked.
4. Click on the relevant link to check your score, rank and other details.
1. Click here to go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the result link given on the home page.
3. Enter Registration number and password if asked.
4. Click on the relevant link to check your score, rank and other details.
AP EAPCET 2021 result will be announced today at 10:30 am by Education Minister Adimulapo Suresh.
Along with the result, counselling schedule and admission process will also be published today.
The AP EAPCET, formerly known as AP EAMCET, is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
According to AP EAPCET 2021 notification released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the Andhra EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2021 were held from August 19 to 25, 2021.
The council said result of EAPCET Engineering stream for which a total of 166,460 students had appeared will be declared first.
The council had earlier released the Answer Key of EAMCET and had asked the students to raise objection if any.
Online application for the important exam was started on June 26. The last date of application was July 25, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.