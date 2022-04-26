CMAT 2022 Result – Direct Link to Download

CMAT 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in the Result of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) held on April 09, 2022.
Candidates should note that before the publication of CMAT result on the official website, NTA will release Final Answer Keys. The result will be prepared on the basis of the Final Answer Keys.
“The result will be compiled based on Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after Declaration of Result of CMAT-2022 will be entertained”, CMAT Information Bulletin said.
“The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the Result of CMAT-2022. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards from the website: cmat.nta.nic.in only”, it added.
“There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totalling of the result/score and no query in this regard will be entertained”, it said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
2. Under e-Services, click on CMAT Score / Rank Card.
3. Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and click on submit.
4. Check your result and score and save for future reference.
The NTA had published Provisional answer keys along with candidates’ response (OMR Sheet) and question papers on April 19, 2022. It has asked the candidates to raise objection, if any, on or before April 21, 2022.
Candidates should note that the NTA has not officially confirmed any specific date and time to announce CMAT result. It however declares result, 1-2 weeks after publication of the Answer Keys.
Accordingly, candidates who had appeared for CMAT 2022 held on April 09 should expect their result any moment. Along with the result, CMAT Merit List will also be released.
“Candidates having same score would be given the same Merit, and the Merit number would be increased by the same number i.e. if there are two candidates at Merit 2, Merit 3 would not be awarded to the next candidate but Merit 4 would be given”, CMAT Information Brochure said.
CMAT facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) started from February 16, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). The last date of application was March 17, 2022. CMAT admit card was released two days before the exam.
