MHT CET Admit Card 2022 (PCB) released - Direct link

MHT CET Admit Card PCB 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released today i.e. Monday August 01, 2022 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org the Hall Ticket, also called as Admit Card, of the PCB group candidates who have regsitered for MHT CET August 2022 Examination.
Candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2022 should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell was supposed to release on Tuesday August 02, 2022 the Admit Card of only PCB Group. It however published it a day earlier.
MHT CET 2022 for students opting Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) will be held from August 12 to 20, as per the Maharashtra CET Revised Schedule.
The Maharashtra CET Cell released last Tuesday July 25, 2022 the Admit Card of candidates registered for PCM Group.
According to the Maharashtra CET Revised Schedule, MHT CET 2022 for students opting Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) will be held from August 05 to 11, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'View Admit Card' link in front of MHT-CET PCB under the download admit card section of home page.
3. Enter application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the box marked as "I'm not a robot' and log-in to download your admit card.
5. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2020 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
Candidates registered for the MHT CET should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket. They should also check entrance exam date, time, shift, name and address of exam center clearly mentioned in the admit card.
MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering and medical courses. The entrance exam is held every year in online mode at different centres across Maharashtra.
