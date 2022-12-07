Delhi Municipal Body to have 14 Muslim Members – Full List

[Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a thumping victory in Delhi MCD Elections 2022.]
Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results Live Updates: The 250-member Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) will have a total of 14 Muslims as members, also known as Municipal Corporators, a quick glance at the result data released by the Poll Panel showed.
Majority of Muslims who have won the 2022 Delhi Local Body Elections belong to the Congress Party followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Interestingly, the Congress has won just 09 seats, 07 of them have been won by Muslim candidates.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which dislodged the BJP from power in Delhi will have a total of 06 Muslim members.
Another Muslim member, Shakila Begum, won the MCD 2022 Election from Seelampur contesting as Independent candidate.
Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had fielded candidates in more than three dozen wards. None of them could win the elections.
Similarly, the lone Muslim candidate of Bhartiyal Janata Party (BJP), Irfanuddin lost the Delhi Civic Body Elections from the Chandani Mahal seat.
Irfanuddin of BJP lost the Chandani Mahal seat to Aaley Mohammed Iqbal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) of Mayawati and Samajawadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav had also given party tickets to Muslim candidates. None of them however could win the 2022 Delhi local body polls.
1. Ariba Khan (Abul Fazalenclave)
2. Naziyz Khatoon (Brij Puri)
3. Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair (Chauhan Banger)
4. Zarif (Kabir Nagar)
5. Sameer Ahmed (Shastri Park)
6. Nazia Danish (Zakir Nagar)
7. Sabila Begum (Mustafabad)
8. Mohd. Sadik (Ballimaran)
9. Rafia Mahir (Bazar Sita Ram)
10. Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (Chandani Mahal)
11. Sultana Abad (Jama Masjid)
12. Shamim Bano (Quraish Nagar)
13. Mohammad Aamil Malik (Sri Ram Colony)
None
None
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday dislodged the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from the power of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD 2022).
According to the final result declared by the poll panel, AAP won 134 of the total 250 seats - 09 more than the halfway mark.
This was the first Civic Polls in Delhi after the merger of 3 Municipal bodies. The BJP was ruling all the three civic bodies after winning a total of 181 seats in 2017 elections.
In 2022 elections results of which were declared Wednesday, the BJP could win 104 seats. The Congress party could win just 09 seats whereas others took away 03 seats.
03:30 pm Irfanuddin of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) 2022 elections in Chandani Mahal seat (Ward No 76).
Chandani Mahal seat has won by Aaley Mohammed Iqbal of Aam Aadmi Party.
02:30 pm Irfanuddin of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) 2022 elections in Chandani Mahal seat (Ward No 76).
Mohd Hamid is the Congress candidate here in Chandani Mahal whereas Aaley Mohammed Iqbal is contesting as AAP candidate.
Overall, AAP has won 120 won and is leading in 10 seats. The BJP on the other hand has won 97 seats and leading on 10 seats. Congress has won 7 seats and leading on 1.
Meanwhile, in Ballimaran Mohd Sadiq of AAP defeated AIMIM candidate Ubaid Khan, according to the latest trends.
Elsewhere in Delhi, Sultana Abad of AAP has won the election from Jama Masjid seat. Shamim Bano of AAP is leading in Quraish Nagar of Delhi.
10:30 am The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is well ahead of its main rival BJP in the Delhi Civic Body elections 2022 where counting of votes is still underway.
According to the trends available at 10:30 am, AAP candidates are leading in 132 wards of Delhi whereas BJP candidates are ahead in 108 wards.
Congress is struggling in 2022 MCD polls showing leads in just 6 wards. Other are leading in 4 wards.
09:00 am The ruling BJP and AAP are in a neck and neck battle in Delhi MCD Elections 2022 where counting of votes began today morning.
According to the trends available at 08:55 am, AAP candidates were leading in 127 wards whereas BJP was ahead in 115 wards of Delhi.
Congress candidates were ahead in just 05 wards. AIMIM which has fielded candidates in 40 wards of Delhi is yet to show any significant lead.
04:00 am Counting of votes for the 250 seats (wards) of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) will be held today i.e. Wednesday December 07, 2022.
Polling for all 250 wards of Delhi Civic Body was held on Sunday.
According to Poll Officials, counting of votes in Delhi will begin today at 08:00 am. Postal ballots will be counted first. After that votes stored in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be counted.
“Counting will be done round-wise at 42 centres, and accordingly results will be declared”, Poll Panel officials said.
Delhi Civic Body election 2022 were held after the three municipal bodies in the national capital were merged into one.
In 2017, elections were held for 270 seats of three municipal bodies. This time, elections are being held for 250 seats (wards).
Around 50% of voters had cast their votes on Sunday when polling for the MCD election 2022 was held. The voter turnout in the 2017 Delhi civic body elections was 54 per cent.
The polling percentage of some of the wards were - Civil Lines (44.86 per cent), Chandni Chowk (44.48 per cent), Karol Bagh (44.72 per cent), Najafgarh (51.97 per cent), Rajinder Nagar (44.26 per cent), Malaviya Nagar (44.89 per cent), Greater Kailash (38.99 per cent), Laxmi Nagar (49.02 per cent).
A total of 1,349 candidates are in fray for the 250 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The key contenders in Delhi are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.
Candidates from smaller parties, including Mayawati’s BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, are also in fray.
Counting of votes will begin today morning and all results are expected to be announced by today evening. However, result trends will start coming soon.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep the MCD election 2022.
In 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the total 270 seats in Delhi.
