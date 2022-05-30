Imran Pratapgarhi in, Ghulam Nabi Azad out – Cong RS list has many surprises

New Delhi: The Congress Party Sunday released the list of its Rajya Sabha nominees having 10 names including Imran Pratapgarhi.
Imran Pratapgarhi, a poet-turned-politician, has been given nomination from Maharashtra, focussing on the minority votes of the state.
Imran Pratapgarhi had earlier contested unsuccessfully the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was later appointed Chairman of Congress Minority Department.
The nomination of Imran Pratapgarhi is as surprising as the exclusion of Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the prominent G-23 leaders. Ghulam Nabi Azad has been nominated to the Parliament’s Upper House a number of times in the past. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.
Sensing that he will also be ignored this time, another G-23 leader Kapil Sibal in the last week resigned from the Congress and filed his nomination paper for another RS term with the help of Samajwadi Party.
Others who have been nominated by the Congress for Rajya Sabha are fiery Bihar leader and former MP Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajeev Shukla, Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha and P. Chidambaram.
The Congress has nominated Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh, Ajay Maken from Haryana, Jairam Ramesh from Karnataka, Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh, P. Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu.
