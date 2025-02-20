'War Criminal Netanyahu' backstage, bodies of 4 Israeli captives returned

With a banner written with 'War Criminal Netanyahu Killed Them' backstage, Palestinian Resistance fighters Thursday February 20, 2025 handed over the dead bodies of four Israeli captives, including Bibas children, to Red Cross

Thursday February 20, 2025 8:37 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gaza Strip/Tel Aviv: With a banner written with “War Criminal Netanyahu Killed Them” backstage, Palestinian Resistance fighters Thursday February 20, 2025 handed over the dead bodies of four Israeli captives, including Bibas children, to Red Cross.

The dead bodies of the four captives who included the three members of the Bibas family—mother Shiri, infant son Kfir and his older brother Ariel, and octogenarian Oded Lifshitz, in Bani Suheila, east Khan Younis south of the Gaza Strip.

"War Criminal"

Al-Qassam Brigades set up a banner on the handover stage reading, “War criminal Netanyahu and his army killed them with missiles warplanes.”

The four taken captives on October 07, 2023 during Operation Al Aqsa Storm were killed in the Israeli bombings.

As many as 17,881 Palestinian children, including 214 infants, have also been killed by the occupation forces in Gaza.

The stage also had on display images of weapons written with “U.S. Bombs” in a sign to show to the world the U.S. of bombs by the Zionist Occupation Forces in Gaza.

Aerial footage shows the handover of four bodies of Israeli captives in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, who were killed by Israeli bombs with the support of the US.



Hamas previously confirmed that freedom fighters protected and treated them humanely, but the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/o3nA0N3i7g — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 20, 2025

Who killed Bibas children?

In a statement addressed to Bibas family, Hamas said the Resistance wished to handover Bibas children and their mother alive. But the occupation bombed them to death.

“To the Bibas and Lifshitz families, we would have preferred for your sons to return to you alive, but your army’s leaders and government chose to kill them rather than bring them back.

“They also killed 17,881 Palestinian children in their criminal bombardment of Gaza. We know you understand who is truly responsible for their deaths. You have been victims of a leadership that does not care for its own people”, Hamas said.

Hamas further said that the Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance did everything in their power to protect the captives and preserve their lives, but the relentless and indiscriminate Israeli bombing prevented them from saving all the captives.

Yarden Bibas (34), their father, was released on February 1, 2025 in 4th batch of prisoners swap as per the terms of Gaza ceasefire deal enforced on January 19, 2025.

The Al-Qassam Brigades and the Resistance ensured that the handover ceremony of the captives’ bodies respected the dignity of the dead and the feelings of their families, despite the fact that the occupation army showed no regard for their lives when they were alive.

Who was Shiri Bibas?

A field commander said that Shiri Bibas worked in the office of the Southern Command leader in the Gaza Division and previously served in Israeli Unit 8200.

"When she was captured, we sent her children with her out of compassion for them. The Israeli occupation killed her along with her children after bombing them along with their captors in November 2023”, he said.

[A banner backstage showed 9,268 massacres during the aggression, 2,092 families wiped off the civil registry, 12,316 women killed by the occupation brutality, 1,11,000 injured and 17,881 children killed by the Israeli army, including 214 infants who were born and killed during the genocide.]

During the handover of the dead bodies, Red Cross staff covered the black coffin with a white cloth and set up barriers to block photography, symbolizing mourning.

This in total contrast to what world saw when the Red Cross transported Palestinian civilian bodies in stacked blue bags inside a truck—some with stolen organs and skin, others fully decomposed—without providing medical teams with their identities, locations, or times of death, simply droping the truck at the nearest destroyed hospital and leave without concern.

Meanwhile, people carrying Israeli flags lined the 232 road near the Gaza border to pay tribute as a convoy transporting the bodies to Israel's forensic institute for identification, before a formal death announcement is made, drove past, according to Reuters.

In Tel Aviv, Israelis gathered at what has come to be known as Hostages Square, outside Israel's defence headquarters, as sorrow set in across the country.

As many as 800 Palestinian prisoners will be released in exchange of the dead bodies of the 4 captives.

Netanyahu skips funeral

Accused of being responsible for the killing of the released dead captives today, Netanyahu decided not to attend their funerals.

Meanwhile, in a special gesture, Hamas has announced to double the number of hostages it will release on Saturday February 22, 2025.

As part of the Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Resistance is releasing 3 captives every Saturday. It however said 06 hostages will be released this Saturday in a mark of humanitarian gesture.

Earlier, in six rounds of prisoners-hostages swap , Resistance has released 19 Israeli captives in exchange of 1,135 Palestinian prisoners released by the Zionist occupation.

With today's handover, 24 living captives have been released, including 5 Thai nationals , and 04 dead bodies.

On Wednesday, Hamas proposed a deal for the release of all Israeli captives in Gaza in one go in return of a permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.