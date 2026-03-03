Apple Unpacks iPhone 17e: What's New?

Smartphone giant, Apple, Tuesday March 03, 2026 unpacked iPhone 17e, its latest smartphone, which is billed as a powerful and more affordable addition to the already available iPhone 17 lineup.

After unpacking at the Appl Launch Event Tuesday, iPhone 17e is available for pre-order from Wednesday March 04, with availability starting from Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Apple iPhone 17e Specification

iPhone 17e is powered by the latest-generation A19 chipset built with advanced 3-nanometer technology, which delivers exceptional performance for everything users do.

iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple, which is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e.

The 48MP Fusion camera captures stunning photos, including next-generation portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video. It also enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display features Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare.

iPhone 17 e is available in three elegant colors with a premium matte finish — black, white, and a beautiful new soft pink.

iPhone 17e Price

iPhone 17e selling price starts with $599 with 256GB of storage — 2x the entry storage from the previous generation at the same starting price, and 4x more than iPhone 12 — giving users more space for high-resolution photos, 4K videos, apps, games, and more.

"The faster, more efficient 6-core CPU — up to 2x faster than iPhone 11 — handles everything from simple tasks like scrolling through photos to advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities like Clean Up", Apple said.

The 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators unlocks console-level gaming on the go, supporting demanding AAA titles and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more realistic lighting and reflections.

"The upgraded 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models and, combined with Neural Accelerators built into each GPU, enables Apple Intelligence and other AI models to run faster than on the previous generation", the smartphone maker said.

