CBSE 10th, 12th (March 5, 6, 2026) Exams in Middle East Postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the classes Xth and XIIth exams 2026 to be held on March 05 and 06, 2026 for the students in Middle East.

The decision has been taken due to the ongoing war between Iran and US-Israel.

In a notification dated March 03, 2026, the CBSE said after reviewing the current situation in the Middle East it has been decided to postponed the Xth and XIIth board exam papers scheduled on March 05 and 06, 2026 for the students in the war hit region.

"The decision is applicable to all the students in the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia", the CBSE said.

The CBSE further said that the board will review the situation on Thursday March 05 and take a suitable decision with regard to the exams scheduled on March 07 and onwards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier postponed the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2 , across seven Middle East countries citing the current situation in the region.

The CBSE Board exams 2026 began across India and abroad on February 17, 2026. As per the Class 10 datesheet , the Secondary Exam is scheduled to end on March 09, 2026. On the other hand, Higher Secondary board exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from Feb 17 to April 09. 2026, as per the 12th board exam datesheet .

While the CBSE board exams in India and other countries are going on without any problem, those in the Middle East have been disturbed because of the war between Iran, and US-Israel and their allies .

Meanwhile, owing to the volatile situation in the region, various Gulf countries have suspended flights and asked staff in the government and private sector to work from home. The UAE has also announced to bear the hotel costs of those stranded in the Emirates because of the current situation.

