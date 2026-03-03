Tamil Nadu SSLC 2026 Hall Ticket Released: Link, Steps to Download

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu Monday released the Hall Ticket and Admit Card of the students who have registered for the Secondary School Leaving Ceritificate (SSLC) 2026 Examination on its official website.

The Secondary School Leaving Ceritificate (SSLC) Class 10 board exam in Tamil Nadu will start on March 11 and continue till April 06, 2026. The exam will be held at exam centres located in various districts and cities of Tamil Nadu.

Can I download my SSLC Hall Ticket?

Candidates appearing in TN SSLC exam should note that they will not be allowed tp download their admit card. Instead, they will be required to visit their school and collect the hall ticket.

Meanwhile, all headmasters in Tamil Nadu have been advised to download the SSLC hall tickets of the registered candidates using the link provided on the official website, and hand them over to the students.

On the other hand, private students should visit the board's official website and download their hall ticket.

Steps to download SSLC Hall Ticket

Go to Tamil Nadu SSLC website: " dge.tn.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as ‘SSLC March 2026 Examination – Hall Ticket Download’

Enter your application number and date of birth

Click on Submit button

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

Candidates should note that Hall Ticket is a compulsory document and without it they will not be able to appear in the board exam. Hence, they are advised to check all their details and photo are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error, they should immediately contact the school headmater.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Directorate is preparing for the board exam which will be attended by over 9 lakh students from across the state. The directorate has also issued guidelines to the students advising them to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam start time. The name and address of the exam centre is mentioned on the admit card.

