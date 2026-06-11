TS Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Results 2026 Out; Check Now

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) has declared today i.e. Thursday June 11, 2026 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) 1st and 2nd year 2026 Supplementary examinations

TS Inter 11th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) has declared today i.e. Thursday June 11, 2026 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) 1st and 2nd year 2026 Supplementary examinations.

The TS Inter 2026 Supplementary exams were conducted from May 13 to 21, 2026. To pass the TS Inter examinations, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.

After successfully conducting the Supplementary or Improvement exam, the board announced the result today i.e. Thursday June 11, 2026.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) had declared on April 12, 2026 the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) 1st and 2nd year 2026 examinations.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Result 2026

Go to official website: " tsbie.cgg.gov.in "

" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results 2026, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2026 or 2nd Year Vocational Results 2026 as per your choice

Enter Exam Seat No and Password

Click on Check Result

TS Inter Supplementary exam result 2026 can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in.

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