TG POLYCET Phase 1 Allotment 2026 Result: Link, Steps to Check

TG POLYCET 2026: The Department of Technical Education Telangana is releasing the TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result on its official website ‘tgpolycetd.nic.in’.
Admission Counselling for Polytechnic and Diploma Admission is based on the score of the students in the TS SSC Class 10 board exams. Accordingly, TG POLYCET Counselling starts after declaration of the Telangana SSC Result.
As per the admission notification, the online registration for TS POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 was started on May 27, 2026. The last date of application was May 31, 2026.
Certificate and document verification of the candidate was done from May 29 to June 01, 2026.
Simultaneously, students were asked to exercise the choice filling and submit option entry form and college preferences from May 29 to June 03, 2026.
Now, based on the options submitted by the students and college preferences given by the, the Technical Education Department of Telangana is releasing the Phase 1 Allotment Result.
Candidates who are allotted seats in TG POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment, are required to confirm their admission from June 06 to 09, 2026. The students are required make the payment of full college fees to confirm their admission.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat in the first round, can participate in the TG POLYCET 2026 Final Round which will start on June 15, 2026.
Candidates refer to the TGPOLYCET 2026 detailed notification for more details.
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