TG POLYCET Phase 1 Allotment 2026 Result: Link, Steps to Check



The Department of Technical Education Telangana is releasing the TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result on its official website ‘tgpolycetd.nic.in’

TG POLYCET 2026: The Department of Technical Education Telangana is releasing the TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result on its official website ‘tgpolycetd.nic.in’.

TS POLYCET 2026 Counselling

Admission Counselling for Polytechnic and Diploma Admission is based on the score of the students in the TS SSC Class 10 board exams. Accordingly, TG POLYCET Counselling starts after declaration of the Telangana SSC Result .

As per the admission notification, the online registration for TS POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 was started on May 27, 2026. The last date of application was May 31, 2026.

Certificate and document verification of the candidate was done from May 29 to June 01, 2026.

Simultaneously, students were asked to exercise the choice filling and submit option entry form and college preferences from May 29 to June 03, 2026.

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Allotment

Now, based on the options submitted by the students and college preferences given by the, the Technical Education Department of Telangana is releasing the Phase 1 Allotment Result.

Candidates who are allotted seats in TG POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment, are required to confirm their admission from June 06 to 09, 2026. The students are required make the payment of full college fees to confirm their admission.

Steps to check TG POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " tgpolycetd.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026"

Enter ID and Password if asked

Check your name in the allotment list downloaded in PDF

Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat in the first round, can participate in the TG POLYCET 2026 Final Round which will start on June 15, 2026.

TG POLYCET 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: From May 27 to 31, 2026

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: May 29 to June 01, 2026

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: May 29 to June 03, 2026

Freezing of options: June 03, 2026

Provisional Allotment of Seats: June 06, 2026

Payment of Fee & Self Reporting through website: June 06 to 09, 2026

Physical reporting of the Candidate at the allotted college after First Phase allotment: June 08 to 09, 2026

Final Phase start date: June 15, 2026

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Final Phase: June 16, 2026

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification Final Phase: June 16 to 17, 2026

Freezing of options: June 17, 2026

Provisional allotment of seats Final Phase: June 20, 2026

Candidates refer to the TGPOLYCET 2026 detailed notification for more details.

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