UGC NET June 2026 Subject-Wise Exam Date Released



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam date and schedule of the UGC NET June 2026 on its official website nta.ac.in

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UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam date and schedule of the UGC NET June 2026 on its official website "ugcnet.nta.nic.in".

The NTA had started the online registration process of the UGC NET June 2026 from April 29, 2026. The last date of application was originally fixed as May 20. It was however first extended till May 20, and then till May 24, 2026.

While releasing the UGC NET June 2026 notification, the NTA had said the entrance exam will be held for 85 subjects from June 22 to 29, 2026 in online mode (Computer Based Test). The sibject-wise exam schedule has been released today.

UGC NET June 2026 Subject-wise Schedule

As per the UGC NET Subjectwise schedule released for the June 2026 edition of the important exam, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift timing is 09:00 AM to 12:00 AM whereas the second shift timing is 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM with each shift having a duration of 180 minutes.

On June 22, 2026 - the first day of the entrance test, exam for the subjects such as Visual Art, Punjabi, Tamil, Geography, Marathi, Santali, Labour Welfare and other subjects will be held in the first shift.

In the second shift on June 22, 2026, exams for the subjects Computer Science, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music and Population Studies will be conducted.

The exam will end on June 29, 2026, when exams for subjects Kannada, German, French and Sindhi languages will be held in the first shift, and exams for the subjects Physical Education, Sanskrit traditional subjects, Ayurveda Biology and others will be held in the second shift.

All candidates, who have registered for the exam, can check the official website "ugcnet.nta.nic.in" for the complete schedule.

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Download

All registered candidates will now be issued the admit card or hall ticket which is the compulsory document to appear in the UGC NET exam.

As per the exam schedule released by the NTA, the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card will be published on June 15, 2026. Before releasing the admit card, the NTA will publish UGC NET June 2026 Intimation of Cities of exam centres.

Candidates should note that the Intimation of Cities of exam centres and admit cards are two different documents. A candidate must show the admit card at the exam centre.

About UGC NET 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it will conduct UGC NET June 2026 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was earlied conducted in pen and paper mode.

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