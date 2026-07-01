Kylian Mbappe highest goal scorer in Football WC Knockout stage

France Captain Kylian Mbappe Wednesday July 01, 2026 became the highest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup Knockouts

2026 FIFA World Cup: France Captain Kylian Mbappe Wednesday July 01, 2026 became the highest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup Knockouts.

France knocked Sweden out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32 or Knockout Round match played at New Jersey Stadium Wednesday.

France vs Sweden match ended with the score reading as 3-0, and of the three goals French footballers scored, two were by their skipper Kylian Mbappe.

With the brace scored against Sweden, Mbappe now has scored a total of 10 goals in the football world cup knockout stage – the highest by any players so far.

Highest Goal Scorers in Football WC Knockout Stage

The record of highest goal scorer in the world cup knockout stage 8 was earlier jointly held by Brazilian duo of Ronaldo Nazario and Leonidas. Trailing them were France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Pele, who scored 7 goals each in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Mbappe surpassed them all Wednesday playing against Sweden in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage.

With 10 goals, Mbappe is now miles away of Lionel Messi who has just 05 goals scored in the football world cup knockout stage.

Even more surprising is that Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest goal scorer in international football , has not scored a single goal in the football world cup knockout stage. This may disappoint the CR7 fans, but Ronaldo's poor performance is because Portugal has seldom reached the knockout stage.

Mbappe equally Messi’s goal tally

With the brace against Sweden, Mbappe has also equaled the Lionel Messi’s 6 goals scored in the 2026 Football World Cup.

Mbappe total goals in group as well as knockout stage in the FIFA World Cup history now reads 18 – just 1 less than Messi’s 19 – the highest so far.

Messi had replaced the German Forward Miroslav Klose as the highest goal scorer in the FIFA world cup history after he scored a brace playing against Austria on June 27, 2026.

With this the 2026 FIFA World Golden Boot Race has intensified.

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