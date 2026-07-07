1.4 bn Indians NOT with Israel: Congress refutes Netanyahu

The Congress Party has refuted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he was wrong in assuming that 140 billion Indians support Israel.

New Delhi: The Congress Party has refuted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he was wrong in assuming that 140 billion Indians support Israel.

The Congress Party also said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to Israel is a ‘blind devotion’ and not on merit.

In a strong rebuttal of Netanyahu, who is facing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, the Congress said far from supporting Israel, millions of Indians in fact Israeli Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied lands.

"Mr Netanyahu is wrong. Undoubtedly, Israel is embedded in the Modani empire and Mr Narendra Modi is blindly devoted to him. But crores of Indians condemn Israel's genocide in Gaza that has not spared even children, its forcible dispossession and displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, its heavy aerial bombardments of Iran that has included targeted assassinations, and its brutal military offensive in southern Lebanon. These are all assaults on humanity itself," Congress General Secretary In-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said.

Jairam Ramesh’s strongly worded rebuttal came a day after Netanyahu claimed support of “140 billion Indians”.

In an attempt to counter US Vice President JD Vance who said Netanyahu is risking losing the support of US – Israel’s only ally left, because of his policies, the Israeli PM claimed, “he receives messages of support from India almost on daily basis”.

“Not a Badge of Honour”

The Congress also slammed Narendra Modi saying his silence on the Israeli actions against Palestinians is “betrayal of India's civilisational ethos and values”.

"The self-styled, award-hungry Vishwaguru's stony silence on Israel's actions is a betrayal of India's civilisational ethos and values. It is simply unconscionable," Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress also said that Netanyahu now stands “isolated” and his claims about “India’s support is “not a badge of honour”.

“Getting a certificate from Netanyahu is no badge of honour, especially since he himself is isolated and has evoked frustration and anger even from Mr. PM Modi's good friend in the White House himself”, Jairam Ramesh said, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump.



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