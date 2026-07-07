IIM Bangalore to open Overseas Campus in Indonesia

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will open its Overseas Campus in Indonesia

Jakarta: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will open its Overseas Campus in Indonesia.

The opening of IIM Bangalore’s first overseas campus in Indonesia was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 3-day official visit to the world's largest archipelago.

The announcement marks another significant milestone in the global expansion of India's premier educational institutions.

Building on the successful establishment of overseas campuses by IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai, IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi , and IIT Madras in Zanzibar , it underscores India's growing stature as a trusted global knowledge partner committed to advancing excellence in education, research, and innovation worldwide.

“The initiative reflects the shared commitment of India and Indonesia to strengthen academic collaboration, human capital development and knowledge partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region”, PM Modi said.

“The establishment of the Campus also marks a significant milestone in advancing the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages premier Indian institutions to establish an international presence and expand access to world-class education”, he added.

IIM Bangalore Curriculum

The curriculum designed for the Campus will set the agenda for future-ready leaders by incorporating five important elements of the emerging business landscape, namely: Global Supply Chains, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, Climate and Sustainability, and Healthcare Management.

“Each programme will be enriched through interactions with high-profile leaders from industry, noteworthy academicians, eminent global personalities and figures”, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

IIM Bangalore’s proposed programmes will be executed in two phases.

Phase One will commence with high-quality Executive Education Programmes targeted at senior executives, business leaders and public sector professionals. Subject to the successful implementation of Phase One over the initial two years.

will commence with high-quality Executive Education Programmes targeted at senior executives, business leaders and public sector professionals. Subject to the successful implementation of Phase One over the initial two years. Phase Two will introduce degree-granting management programmes. The programme will be implemented through an MoU between IIM Bangalore and PT Intelegensia Grahatama (PT IGT), the Managing and Development Entity of the Singhasari SEZ.

The Campus is primarily intended to serve Indonesian nationals, while also attracting participants from the neighbouring Southeast Asian countries. Participants in Indonesia will have opportunities to undertake short academic immersion visits to the Bengaluru campus, enabling exposure to India's innovation ecosystem, industry and business environment, the Ministry of Education said.

The initiative is expected to deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Indonesia while positioning Indonesia as an important regional hub for quality management education.

“It also reinforces India's commitment to making the Global South a preferred destination for world-class education, leadership development and innovation”, the ministry said.



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