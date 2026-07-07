Portugal’s 2026 FIFA WC Last 16 Match Ends as Ronaldo's Last

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, Tuesday July 07, 2026 bid farewell to the global tournament after Spain ended Portugal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey in the Last 16.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, Tuesday July 07, 2026 bid farewell to the global tournament after Spain ended Portugal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey in the Last 16.

Portugal lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s Pre-Quarter-Final Round in Dallas 0-1.

Portugal vs Spain Tuesday played at at Dallas Stadium was goal-less for the whole of the scheduled match-time. However, Mikel Merino's stoppage-time strike snatched Spain victory over Portugal and a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final place.

The first half was shot-high but goal-shy. Mikel Oyarzabal spurned Spain’s best chance, pulling his attempt wide after Dani Olmo sent him clean through, while Diogo Costa did brilliantly to tip Alex Baena’s curler round the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened for Portugal, who came closest when Nuno Mendes’s deflected drive rattled the crossbar.

The sides were more cautious in the Second Half.

On the Extra Time’s cusp, however, two substitutes combined as Ferran Torres set up Merino to settle the contest with a powerful and precise low finish. The final whistle seemingly marked the end of Ronaldo’s time on football’s biggest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Good-Bye to World Cup

41-year-old Ronaldo had earlier announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last. With Portugal’s exit from the ongoing tournament, Ronaldo formally said good bye.

“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I’m leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions”, Ronaldo told reporters after the match.

Ronaldo, the highest goal-scorer in international football, hit 11 goals in 27 games and set multiple milestones, including becoming the first man to score in all six editions of the world cup.

His penalty kick against Croatia on July 03, 2026 marked his first goal in the tournament’s knockout stage and made him the oldest goal-scorer in the World Cup knockout stage at 41 years and 147 days.

“I have given all I could to football. It’s my passion to play for so many years. I didn’t do it out of need; I’m doing well in life. It’s about passion. I play for the national team, and I love to play football,” Ronaldo said while announcing that Portugal vs Spain FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Match is his last.

The legendary footballer who is eying a milestone of 1,000 goals, however, will continue to play for Portugal as well as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo was instrumental when Al-Nassr lifted the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 trophy in May this year.

Fans Pay Tribute to Their Hero

Cristiano Ronaldo had wished so hard to end his World Cup Journey with a victory for his national team Portugal. But, this dream did not come true.

"Even the best cannot rewrite fate... Cristiano Ronaldo finally has to accept the bitter reality that he was indeed never destined to win the World Cup. Despite maintaining his physical condition at the highest level up to the age of 41 in order to lead Portugal in six different editions, his grand ambitions always fell short far before reaching the final match. This failure proves that even extraordinary hard work is sometimes powerless against the line of fate, leaving one empty space that he will forever never be able to fill.

"This is the end. The Final Dance is over. The King leaves without his crown", a CR7 fan wrote on social media site X.

"Quintessential of discipline, hard work and mentality personified. You've inspired millions across the world. Someone for the World Cup, and Ronaldo for the World.

"Thank You for everything, Cristiano", another football fan wrote.

Another CR7 fan paid tribute Ronaldo in these words.

"If today is the final chapter, then thank you for letting us be part of your story, El Bicho....

"You turned dreams into reality, doubt into belief, and football into art. Your legacy will outlive every whistle, every trophy, and every record...

"Some players are remembered. Legends are never forgotten... Forever grateful. Forever inspired."



[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]



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