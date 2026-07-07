WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Link to Check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is releasing on its official website 'wbjeeb.nic.in' 1st Round Seat Allotment result of WBJEE 2026 Counselling today i.e. Tuesday July 07, 2026

WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is releasing on its official website 'wbjeeb.nic.in' 1st Round Seat Allotment result of WBJEE 2026 Counselling today i.e. Tuesday July 07, 2026.

The WBJEE 2026 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal were held on Sunday May 24, 2026. The result, and WBJEE 2026 rank and score of candidates were published on June 18, 2026.

WBJEE 2026 Counselling

After the release of the result, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) had started from June 30, 2026 choice filling and online registration of students seeking admission in West Bengal colleges of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture on the basis of WBJEE 2026 score.

The last date was July 05, 2026.

Based on the choices and college options submitted by the candidates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is now releasing the WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The candidates should note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will publish today i.e. Tuesday July 07, 2026 the WBJEE First Round Seat Allotment result on its official website "wbjeeb.nic.in".

"WBJEE 2026 1st round of seat allotment result will be published on July 07, 2026", the West Bengal board said.

Candidates, who are allotted seats should note that seat acceptance fee payment, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires), and withdrawal by the candidate is from July 07 to 11, 2026.

Steps to check WBJEE 2026 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " wbjeeb.nic.in ".

". Click on "WBJEE" under Examination menu.

Click on View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay acceptance fees.

Enter WBJEE Roll Number, Password and Security Pin as shown.

Click on Sign-in button to proceed.

Click on the relevant link to check the allotted seat.

Pay acceptance fees to confirm your admission.

Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in the second and consequent rounds. As per the WBJEE 2026 Counselling Schedule, 2nd round Registration and Choice Filling will be done from July 13 to 17, 2026.

WBJEE 2026 e-Counselling - Important Dates

Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: June 30 to July 05, 2026

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices: June 30 to July 05, 2026

WBJEE 2026 1st round of seat allotment result: July 07, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee, and Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission: July 07 to 11, 2026

2nd round Registration and Choice Filling: July 13 to 17, 2026

WBJEE 2026 2nd round of seat allotment result: July 21, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: July 21 to 23, 2026

3rd round Registration and Choice Filling: July 24 to 26, 2026

WBJEE 2026 3rd round of seat allotment result: July 28, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: July 28 to 30, 2026

WBJEE 2026 Mop up round schedule: Will be announced later

WBJEE Counselling is currently underway for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2026-27.

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