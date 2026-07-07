WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Link to Check

WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is releasing on its official website 'wbjeeb.nic.in' 1st Round Seat Allotment result of WBJEE 2026 Counselling today i.e. Tuesday July 07, 2026.
The WBJEE 2026 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal were held on Sunday May 24, 2026. The result, and WBJEE 2026 rank and score of candidates were published on June 18, 2026.
After the release of the result, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) had started from June 30, 2026 choice filling and online registration of students seeking admission in West Bengal colleges of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture on the basis of WBJEE 2026 score.
The last date was July 05, 2026.
Based on the choices and college options submitted by the candidates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is now releasing the WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
The candidates should note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will publish today i.e. Tuesday July 07, 2026 the WBJEE First Round Seat Allotment result on its official website "wbjeeb.nic.in".
"WBJEE 2026 1st round of seat allotment result will be published on July 07, 2026", the West Bengal board said.
Candidates, who are allotted seats should note that seat acceptance fee payment, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires), and withdrawal by the candidate is from July 07 to 11, 2026.
Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in the second and consequent rounds. As per the WBJEE 2026 Counselling Schedule, 2nd round Registration and Choice Filling will be done from July 13 to 17, 2026.
WBJEE Counselling is currently underway for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2026-27.
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