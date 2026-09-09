Apple unpacks its first foldable phone iPhone Duo

Tech giant Apple Wednesday September 09, 2026 unveiled its first foldable phone, iPhone Duo, leaving the phone lovers in frenzy.

Cupertino (California): Tech giant Apple Wednesday September 09, 2026 unveiled its first foldable phone, iPhone Duo, leaving the phone lovers in frenzy.

Along with iPhone Duo, the tech giant also unveiled its flagship iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max lineup smartphones.

At its September 09 launch event, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and the upgraded AirPods 5.

Apple's foldable phone launch marks the biggest change to the iPhone in its nearly 20-year history.

Reports that Apple is working on a relatively affordable clamshell folding iPhone first surfaced in February 2021. About a month later in the same year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that the company may launch a device with a 7.5-8-inch display in 2023. It however took Apple three years more to actually launch its first foldbla smartphone.

Apple iPhone Duo Features

Apple foldable phone is powered by A20 Pro chip, a 6-core CPU which is up to 20% faster than A19 Pro, 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, Dual 16-core Neural Engine, and up to 50% more memory bandwidth. Includes vapor chamber cooling for sustained performance.

iPhone Duo runs on iOS 27.



iPhone Duo features a dual-display system with a compact outer screen and a large inner folding display, titanium construction. iPhone Duo comes with a new camera and software experiences tailored to the form factor.

iPhone Duo is available in three colour variants - Star White and Night Sky.

In another major change, Apple has completely eliminated the physical SIM tray for the iPhone Duo, making it an eSIM-only device globally.

Apple iPhone Duo Price

Price-wise, Apple’s iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for the 256GB model. The other variants are 512GB at $2,199, 1TB at $2,599 and 2TB priced at 3,199 US dollars.

Pre-orders start at 05:00 AM PT on Friday, October 16, 2026. The phone will be available to customers beginning Friday, October 23, 2026 - at Apple Stores in the United States and other markets.

Meanwhile, Apple announced a price hike for its premium lineup, with the iPhone 18 Pro starting at $1,199 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max priced at $1,299.

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