How Quran helped Egyptian Scientist develop a revolutionary medicine to cure cataracts

Proving the notion that the Holy Quran could be a source of scientific research, an Egyptian scientist, Prof. Dr. Abdul Basit Muhammad Sayyid manufactured drops for treating cataracts inspired by Prophet Yusuf’s (peace be upon him) shirt as described in the verses of the Holy Quran as mentioned above.

Originally Published: Monday September 4, 2017 4:55 PM

Updated: Thursday October 16, 2025 7:41 PM

Aniqua Sabahat, ummid.com

وَتَوَلَّىٰ عَنْهُمْ وَقَالَ يَٰأَسَفَىٰ عَلَىٰ يُوسُفَ وَابْيَضَّتْ عَيْنَاهُ مِنَ الْحُزْنِ فَهُوَ كَظِيمٌ

And he [Ya’qub (Jacob)] turned away from them and said: "Alas, my grief for Yusuf (Joseph)!" And he lost his sight because of the sorrow that he was suppressing. (The Noble Quran 12:84)

اذْهَبُوا بِقَمِيصِي هَـٰذَا فَأَلْقُوهُ عَلَىٰ وَجْهِ أَبِي يَأْتِ بَصِيرًا وَأْتُونِي بِأَهْلِكُمْ أَجْمَعِينَ

"Go with this shirt of mine, and cast it over the face of my father, he will become clear-sighted, and bring to me all your family." (The Noble Quran 12:93)

Following the research by Dr Abdul Basit Muhammad, one of the Swiss pharmaceutical companies started producing a new drug, in liquid form and drops, called “Medicine of Quran” that allows in the treatment of cataracts or poor vision in people without surgery.

“This drug, which was compiled by an Egyptian doctor Abdul Basit Muhammad from the secretion of human sweat glands, has success in 99% of cases without any unwanted consequences. Quran drug is registered in Europe and the United States."

The research, first reported by Ar-Raya, a Qatar based publication, was brought to the attention of ummid.com by Dr. Muhammad Yusuf Ansari. Dr. Yusuf, author and a retired professor of Mohammadia Tibbiya College, Mansoora, Malegaon was in Madinah, Saudi Arabia during this Ramadan. He got to know about this research while reading a book at the library in the premises of Masjid Nabawi – the Prophet’s Mosque.

Source of inspiration is Surah Yusuf

Dr. Abdul Basit Muhammad emphasized that he got his inspiration from Surah Yusuf and said, “One morning, while I taught on Surah Yusuf, my attention caught “84th verse and the verses that follow”

And he turned away from them and said: “O Yusuf, my sorrow!” – And his eyes were white from misery, he was very depressed “(Surah Yusuf, verse 84)

“Take this shirt on the face of my father and put it, he will see again, and bring his soul to me!” When the caravan left Egypt, their father said, “I really feel the breath of Yusuf, just don’t say that I’m wrong.” “We swear in our Allah,” – they said – “you now as before are wrong.” and when the herald of the good news came, he put his shirt over his face, and he received his sight." (Surah Yusuf, 93-96. Verse)

These state that the Prophet Jakub mourned for his son Yusuf, for who he cried a lot.

This too is a cause of sorrow white eyes and when later on the sad eyes of Jacob put Yusuf’s shirt , Jacob received his sight.

There I began to think. What could be in the Yusuf shirt?

I finally came to the conclusion that it couldn’t be anything else other than sweat, according to Ar-Raya.

Then I started to think about the sweat and its composition. I went to the lab and began to research further.

Dr Basit then performed a series of experiments on rabbits. The results were positive.

“Later I performed treatment on 250 patients by administering the drug for two weeks twice a day”.

When I have achieved success in 99% of cases, I said to myself: “This is the miracle of the Quran!”

Dr. Abdul Basti Muhammad presented the results on the relevant institutions in Europe and the United States which are dealing with patenting new inventions.

After clinical test and more research carried out, Dr. Basti entered into an agreement with the Swiss company, provided that on the packaging of the drug clearly states “Quran cure”

The Swiss firm has accepted the request and started production of this drug.

