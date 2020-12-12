DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has release on its official website posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in the Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm), Hotel Management (D.HMCT) and Surface Coating (D.SCT) courses for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra was scheduled to release the Final Merit List today i.e. December 12. It however released the list a day earlier i.e. on Friday Dec 11.
Along with releasing the Post HSC Diploma Final Merit List, DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 1.
The DTE Maharashtra had on December 7 released the Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Polytechnic admission in the year 2020-21. Students were asked to submit grievances if any from Dec 8 to 10.
The final merit list released Friday has addressed the grievances submitted by the candidates. Admission and later CAP Rounds will be based on the Final Merit List.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Dec 11, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates on website: Dec 11, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Dec 12 to 14, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Dec 16, 2020.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: Dec 17 to 18, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I. Dec 17 to 19 upto 05:00 pm.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round - II: Dec 20, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
