Mohammed Siraj hailed for sportsmanship

Sydney: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Friday became an internet sensation for displaying ‘great humanity’ during India A’s tour match against Australia A.
On the other hand, Siraj’s batting partner Jasprit Bumrah has left everyone in splits for choosing to complete his run even when his straight drive had left Australian bowler Cameron Green in agony.
All-rounder Cameron Green was on Friday forced the leave the field after being struck in the head while bowling on the opening day of the three-day warm-up match between Australia 'A' and India 'A'.
How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him. #AUSAvIND #AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/ivPYyFF4qa— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 11, 2020
In his second spell of the day-night tour game against India 'A' at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Green was hit when tailender Jasprit Bumrah smashed a fierce straight drive at the Australian who was unable to react in time.
The ball burst through the 21-year-old's hands and hit him on the right side of the head. Mohammed Siraj, who was at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green.
Green, who had scored a century in the first practice game at the Drummoyne Oval, sat on the pitch before being attended by members of the Australia A medical team. He left the field for further assessment in the dressing room after being examined for a couple of minutes.
Siraj is being hailed for his gentle gesture and sportsmanship.
"How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him", Chloe Amanda Bailey wrote on Twitter while tagging the video of the moment.
"Siraj, you've my respect", Anpam Shukla (@KingofPJs) wrote.
"Mohammed Siraj, this was the heart touching moment in cricket... Appreciated!
"I love to watch you every time with the ball... Just stay as you are....", Meet Patel, a cricket lover, wrote on Twitter.
On the other hand, the act of Bumrah, who scored his maiden half century (55 off 57 balls), evoked hilarious responses from Twitterati.
One Twitter user wondered if he had spent some time with Jofra Archer during the IPL to become selfish on the ground. Jofra Archer had during 2019 Ashes series mocked Australian batsman Matthew Wade after hitting him on the shoulder with a nasty delivery.
