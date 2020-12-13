Maharashtra MBBS, BDS 2nd Selection List 2020 - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS Round 2 Selection List: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra has published today i.e. Sunday December 13 on its official website info.mahacet.org the NEET UG 2020 Selection List of Round 2 counseliing conducted for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS.
2nd Round Selection List for MBBS and BDS Courses in 701-page PDF is now online and can be accessed following the steps given below.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 2nd round of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling should join on or before December 18, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Last Date of joining the respective college: 18/12/2020 upto 5 pm (Including Holiday).
Last Date to fill the Status Retention Form at College: 18/12/2020 upto 5 pm (Including Holiday).
Candidate should get scrutinized all the Original documents and eligible candidate should pay the requisite fees in the selected college within
the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled. Non Eligible Candidates will not be admitted.
Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2020 brochure.
Admission of SC/ST category Candidates will be subject to production of CVC or Order from Hon’ble High Court as directed in Supreme Court Order in Civil Appeal 3761/2020 (@SLP(Civil) No. 13616/2020 dated 20.11.2020
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra had published on November 15 on its official website info.mahacet.org the NEET UG 2020 Selection List of Round 1 counseliing conducted for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS.
The 738-pages 1st selection list, also called as allotment list, containing names of 31,505 students can be accessed in PDF form from the website.
The state CET had earlier published the Seat Matrix for the candidates seeking admission in first year medical courses.
