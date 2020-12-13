Punjab top cop resigns in protest against farm laws

Chandigarh: Punjab's Deputy Inspector General, Jails, Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar on Sunday submitted his resignation in protest against the contentious farm laws, saying "he's a farmer first and a police officer later".
Jakhar, 56, who was suspended in May for allegedly taking monthly bribe from jail officials, was reinstated two months ago.
In his resignation letter, Jakhar, who also served the Indian Army, wrote:
"I am a farmer first and a police officer later. Whatever position I have got today, it is because my father worked as a farmer in the fields and he made me study. Hence, I owe my everything to farming."
He told the media that his mother encouraged him to resign so as to sit with farmers in Delhi.
"I am likely to visit Delhi soon," he added.
Thousands of farmers from different states of India are protesting near Delhi border since last 18 days. The farmers are demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted by Narendra Modi government in September.
In an attempt to intensify their more than two weeks long protest, the farmers Sunday blocked Delhi-Jaipur highway for hours. The high way was partially opened for traffic late in the afternoon.
The first and foremost demand of the farmers is the the repeal of three agri laws. They however have also given a call for "toll free" India.
Taking their protest to pan-India, the farmers had Saturday said all District Collector offices would become the Centre of the protest on December 14.
