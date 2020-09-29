logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Phones & Gadgets

After foldable Phone, its now rollable TV! LG to unveil next month

The price of the Signature OLED R has been reportedly set at over 100 million won ($85,400)

Tuesday September 29, 2020 5:55 PM, IANS

Rollable TV

[Representative image.]

Seoul: LG Electronics, a major home appliance maker in South Korea, is expected to release the industry's first rollable TV next month, sources here said Tuesday, as the company tries to expand its presence in the high-end TV market.

LG recently opened a website dedicated to the Signature OLED R to receive preorders from its VVIP customers, according to the sources, reports Yonhap news agency.

After holding an event for its customers in Seoul, LG is expected to launch the rollable TV in the market in late October, they said.

Signature OLED R Price

The price of the Signature OLED R has been reportedly set at over 100 million won ($85,400).

LG's rollable TV, with a 65-inch screen that rises from a box and can be rolled up inside, was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States last year.

The world's top OLED TV maker originally planned to launch the rollable TV in 2019, but its mass production has been delayed due to OLED display supply and yield rate issues.

At this year's CES, LG unveiled a different model of its rollable TV with a screen that rolls down from the ceiling.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Persecution of Chinese Muslims

Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi

Also Read

Fasting Uyghur Muslims forcibly fed during Ramadan: Isa

.
.
.
.
.
.
Logo