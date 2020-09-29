AP EAMCET 2020: Covid hit students get another chance

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has decided to give another opportunity to the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) candidates who missed it because of being quarantined due to Coronavirus.
AP EAMCET chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada (JNTU-K) vice chancellor M. Ramalinga Raju said the state government is giving another opportunity to such candidates.
Nearly 20 students have already informed that they missed the exam, requesting another opportunity.
Candidates have been asked to apply through mail. They have to submit EAMCET hall tickets as well as Covid positive status report by Wednesday 5 p.m.
EAMCET convenor V. Ravindra will intimate the candidates about the exam date and other details.
AP EAMCET 2019 Entrance Examination for Engineering was held on 17.09.2020, 18.09.2020, 21.09.2020, 22.09.2020 and 23.09.2020. AP EAMCET 2019 Entrance Examination for Agriculture was held on 23.09.2020, 24.09.2020 & 25.09.2020.
JNTU-K has also released on EAMCET official website sche.ap.gov.in the Preliminary Keys, also known as Answer Key, of AP EAMCET 2020.
