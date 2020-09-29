JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key download today at jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi: IIT Delhi, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2020, is set to release on the official website jeeadv.ac.in the JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Keys today i.e. Tuesday September 29.
IIT Delhi has already released Question Paper of JEE Advanced 2020 held on Sunday. IIT D has published JEE Advanced 2019 Question Papers of Paper 1 and Paper 2, and in English as well as Hindi languages.
Candidates should note that last date to raise objection is September 30.
JEE Advanced this year was held at various centre in India on Sunday September 27, 2020 in two shifts: Paper 1 (09:00 to 12:00 IST) and Paper 2 (14:00 to 17:00 IST). The examination was conducted in fully computer based test mode.
Important Dates
JEE Advanced 2020: Sunday September 27, 2020
Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: Monday October 5, 2020
Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process through JoSAA: Tuesday October 6, 2020
Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process: Monday November 9, 2020
JEE Advanced 2020: Sunday September 27, 2020
Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: Monday October 5, 2020
Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process through JoSAA: Tuesday October 6, 2020
Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process: Monday November 9, 2020
Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.
In some of the IITs, students enrolled into the 4-year Bachelor’s program have the option to pursue B.Tech. (Honors) and/or B.Tech. with Minors. Dual Degree students may also pursue a Minor. Further, in some IITs B. Tech. students also have the option to pursue Interdisciplinary Dual Degree, with Bachelors in parent Department and Masters in some other Department.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Fasting Uyghur Muslims forcibly fed during Ramadan: Isa
Azerbaijan claims 'liberating' six villages from Armenia
Also Read
Fatalities reported on both sides as Armenian, Azerbaijan troops clash
Yamuna Menon cracks Law Exam with record 18 Gold Medals