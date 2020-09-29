logo
JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key download today at jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Delhi has already released Question Paper of JEE Advanced 2020 held on Sunday

Tuesday September 29, 2020 7:47 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Advanced Answer Key

New Delhi: IIT Delhi, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2020, is set to release on the official website jeeadv.ac.in the JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Keys today i.e. Tuesday September 29.

IIT Delhi has already released Question Paper of JEE Advanced 2020 held on Sunday. IIT D has published JEE Advanced 2019 Question Papers of Paper 1 and Paper 2, and in English as well as Hindi languages.

Steps to download JEE Advanced Answer Key

  1. Click here to go to official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. Click on English or Hindi to Download JEE Advanced Answer Key in PDF.
  3. Raise objection if you find any error.

Candidates should note that last date to raise objection is September 30.

JEE Advanced this year was held at various centre in India on Sunday September 27, 2020 in two shifts: Paper 1 (09:00 to 12:00 IST) and Paper 2 (14:00 to 17:00 IST). The examination was conducted in fully computer based test mode.

Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2020: Sunday September 27, 2020

Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: Monday October 5, 2020

Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process through JoSAA: Tuesday October 6, 2020

Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process: Monday November 9, 2020

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.

In some of the IITs, students enrolled into the 4-year Bachelor’s program have the option to pursue B.Tech. (Honors) and/or B.Tech. with Minors. Dual Degree students may also pursue a Minor. Further, in some IITs B. Tech. students also have the option to pursue Interdisciplinary Dual Degree, with Bachelors in parent Department and Masters in some other Department.

 

