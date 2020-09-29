MAH MCA CET 2020 date changed again - latest update

Mumbai: Maharashtra CET Cell has once again postponed and rescheduled MAH MCA CET and other CETs conducted under Technical Education Department for the academic year 202-21, this time without citing any reason.
MAH MCA CET 2020 was last rescheduled for October 10, 2020 as per the notification dated September 21.
However Maharshtra State CET Cell in a notification dated September 28, said MAH MCA CET 2020 would be held on October 28.
Similarly, MAH M.Arch CET 2020 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2020 will be conducted on October 27.
MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2020 earlier scheduled to be held on October 3 will now be held on October 10.
"The link for downloading the Hall Ticket will be published on the Course web page", the CET Cell said but did not specify any date and time. Nonethless, the admit card is released 1-2 week before the exam.
"Exam centre address, reporting time, examination start time details will be mentioned on the Hall Ticket", it said.
"The CET will be conducted following the Social Distancing Norms and directions regarding this and the precautions to be taken by the candidates are mentioned in the Hall Ticket", the examination conducting body said.
• Candidate reporting late to the Centre will not be able to appear for the entrance exam.
• Candidates must carry original Hall ticket and original Valid Photo ID and Name change document if applicable to the Centre.
• No candidate without these documents will be allowed inside the Examination Centre.
MCA CET 2020 in Maharashtra will be conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
