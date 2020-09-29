logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Nagpur University to use 'RTMNU Pariksha' app for final year exams

Nagpur University, as the RTMNU is popularly known as, said it has developed 'RTMNU Pariksha' app to use for the exams

Tuesday September 29, 2020 7:04 AM, ummid.com News Network

RTMNU Pariskha App

Nagpur: In a first by any varsity in India, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has decided to use a mobile app to conduct the Final Year examinations postponed because of Coronavirus pandemic.

Nagpur University, as the RTMNU is popularly known as, said it has developed 'RTMNU Pariksha' app to use for the exams which will be held from October 1 to 18, 2020.

The decision to hold RTMNU Final Year Exams 2020 using the especially developed app from 1st October 2020 onwards was taken after a review meeting held on Monday, September 28.

"During this period, the university will hold 186 papers of four faculties for which the question bank is ready and moderation is almost completed", it said.

Exam Pattern

"RTMNU online exams will consist of 50 MCQs - Multiple Choice Questions. Students will be required to attempt or answer 25 questions", Prafulla Sabale, Director Board of Examination, said.

He said that each question will be worth 2 marks. There will not be any negative marks for the wrong answers.

"Hence students can freely attempt all questions if they want", he added.

RTMNU Pariksha app - download steps

Students can download the Nagour University exam app from Google Play Store and also from the university's website.

The university said it has thoroughly tested the app and it is able to smoothly run even if the internet speed is slow.

All final year exams in Maharashtra and other parts of India were postponed and rescheduled due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier it was decided to declare students passed without exams. The UGC and Union Education Ministry however asked the universities across India to conduct the final year exams, even if in online mode.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Armenia Azerbaijan war 2020

Fasting Uyghur Muslims forcibly fed during Ramadan: Isa

.
.
.
.
.
.
Logo