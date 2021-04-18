Why not have PM Modi’s photo on death certificates too: Maha Minister

Mumbai: As India battles the fresh wave of Coronavirus while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy campaigning in West Bengal, a Maharashtra minister has demanded the former’s photo pasted on death certificates.
Speaking to media on Saturday Maharashtra Minorities Minister and NCP Spokesperson, Nawab Malik, said if the vaccination certificates carry Narendra Modi's photo, then the death certificates of the victims should also carry his image.
He further stated that if the Prime Minister wants to take credit for vaccination then he should also take responsibility for COVID fatalities.
"The way PM Modi's photo is put on vaccination certificates; we demand that PM's photo should be put on death certificates also. If they are taking credit for COVID19 vaccination, then, they will have to take responsibility for deaths too," the NCP leader told ANI.
Critics accuse Prime Minister Modi of being “publicity hungry” and someone who likes to have pasted his photographs everywhere, including fuel pumps and stations.
But his photos printed on “Covid vaccine certificates” had earlier created a huge controversy. In fact demands were made from the Election Commission of India to take action if such certificates were distributed to the people in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Pondicherry where states elections are underway.
Nawab Malik’s statement came on the day when Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had dialled PM Modi to discuss the alarming Covid situation and shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections in Maharashtra.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) however responded saying PM Modi is busy campaigning in West Bengal and would not be able to take calls, the Maharashtra CMO said.
Maharashtra is the worst affected Coronavirus state in India reporting more than 60,000 new cases every day since past one week.
