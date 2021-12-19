logo
Malaysia State Election Result 2021: Leading coalition records landslide win

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the leading coalition of parties based in the northern Malaysian state of Borneo, has retained its hold by a landslide victory

Sunday December 19, 2021 2:22 PM, IANS

Borneo Election result

Kuala Lumpur: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the leading coalition of parties based in the northern Malaysian state of Borneo, has retained its hold by a landslide victory.

The GPS took 75 of 82 state Assembly seats, while the main opposition party Pakatan Harapan (PH) won two seats and another opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) won four seats, the election commission said.

 



The results for one remaining seat have been delayed due to continuing bad weather hitting the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The elections were triggered following the expiry of the state government's 2016 mandate, but had been delayed by Covid-19 pandemic, with a state of emergency imposed in the state from July to November this year to slow the spread of the outbreak.


