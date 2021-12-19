Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Counselling 2021 starts, Last date to apply Jan 7

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Counselling 2021: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2021 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published detailed notification and counselling schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2021 admission started from today i.e. December 19, 2021.
Candidates participating in TN NEET UG Counselling should note that the Online registration has started from today. The last date for online submission of application is January 07, 2021.
"The admissions in the State of Tamil Nadu are as per the provisions of relevant Acts and Rules framed by the Government of Tamil Nadu and in compliance to the Section 14 of National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and the orders of the Supreme Court of India", TN Health notification dated Nov 3 said.
"The eligibility for admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses within the respective categories shall be based solely on marks obtained in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEETUG 2021)", it said.
1. Click here to go to official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on the link "Click here for admission to MBBS BDS 2021-2022 Session Online Application".
3. Select "Government Quota" or "Management / NRI Quota" as per your choice.
4. Follow the instruction and complete online registration.
1. Click here to go to official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on the link "Click here for admission to MBBS BDS 2021-2022 Session Online Application".
3. Select "Government Quota" or "Management / NRI Quota" as per your choice.
4. Follow the instruction and complete online registration.
Date of Notifiction: December 19, 2021.
Online registration: December 19, 2021 to January 07, 2022.
Tentative date of declaration of Rank list: Will be announced later.
Seat allotment: Will be announced later.
Commencement of courses: As per NMC norms.
Closure of admission: As per NMC norms.
Date of Notifiction: December 19, 2021.
Online registration: December 19, 2021 to January 07, 2022.
Tentative date of declaration of Rank list: Will be announced later.
Seat allotment: Will be announced later.
Commencement of courses: As per NMC norms.
Closure of admission: As per NMC norms.
The Candidates should have completed the age of 17 years at the time of admission or should complete that age on or before 31st December of that year.
For admission in Tamil Nadu Government or Management run medical colleges, a student should be:
(a) Candidates should be a Citizen of India.
(b) Overseas Citizen of India, who are registered under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act,1955 (CentralAct57of1955)areeligible to apply for MBBS / BDS Degree Courses subject to the production of proof of such registration.
(a) Candidates should be a Citizen of India.
(b) Overseas Citizen of India, who are registered under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act,1955 (CentralAct57of1955)areeligible to apply for MBBS / BDS Degree Courses subject to the production of proof of such registration.
However, OCI candidates will not be eligible for any kind of reservation and will be treated only as Open Category.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.