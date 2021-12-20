Nagpur records season's lowest temperature

Nagpur: The second capital of Maharashtra, Nagpur on Monday recorded a minimum of 7.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far and other parts of Vidarbha region also experienced the chill.
According to the Regional Meteorological Office, Amravati in Western Vidarbha with 8 degrees Celsius and adjoining Wardha district with 9 degrees Celsius also experienced cold wave conditions.
Though there was no fog in the city, the temperature, which was 13.4 degrees Celsius earlier, suddenly dropped in the morning.
