After Malaysia, Morocco bans 2022 New Year's Eve celebrations

Rabat: Morocco has banned all New Year's Eve celebrations as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier, fearing the same threat Malaysia had also imposed a ban on large gatherings on 2022 New Year Eve.
According to a statement by the Moroccan government, the ban also includes parties and special events organised in hotels, restaurants and tourist establishments, reports Xinhua news agency.
A night curfew on New Year's Eve will be implemented from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., the statement added.
"The decision aims to strengthen the preventive measures necessary to curb the spread of the Covid-19", it said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported 102 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 952,916.
Morocco had launched a vaccination campaign on January 28.
As of Monday, the total number of people fully vaccinated in Morocco reached 22,843,009, representing more than 70 per cent of the target population.
