Civic staffers found dumping homeless out of India's cleanest city Indore

Indore: In at least three different shocking videos that have emerged on social media Indore Municipal workers have been found dumping elderly homeless living on footpath out of the city.
Indore has been awarded the status of "cleanest city" in India on 4 consecutive years. However, the "kind of cleaning" shown by the local civic body staffers met with stiff opposition by villagers who forced the formers to take destitutes back on the same vehicle.
Three videos went viral over social media on Friday, two of them featuring an anti-encroachment squad of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) abandoning elderly destitute at Kishpra, which is outside the municipal limits, according to Free Press Journal.
The videos showed the IMC employees dropping homeless elderly destitutes, many of them weak and old with just rags and torn bags as possession in chilling cold, on the highway and throwing their belongings from a truck on the same road.
The third video showed local residents opposing the move of IMC employees even as one person was heard narrating how the aged homeless persons were abandoned on the highway and their belongings were being thrown on the road. One employee was seen trying to explain their position.
Meanwhile, the civic body suspended Deputy Municipal Commissioner Pratap Solanki and sacked two contractual employees after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reportedly expressed annoyance over the shocking incident.
Sharing the video on social media, journalist Anurag Dwary wrote of Twitter:
"In India's cleanest city team of Indore Municipal Corporation dumped aged destitutes on outskirts, later when villagers opposed lugged them back on truck, 2 officials suspended one transferred."
In India's cleanest city team of Indore Municipal Corporation dumped aged destitutes on outskirts, later when villagers opposed lugged them back on truck, 2 officials suspended one transferred @ndtv @soniandtv @Suparna_Singh @manishndtv @vinodkapri @rohini_sgh @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/mLAWc0Pdcd— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 29, 2021
In India's cleanest city team of Indore Municipal Corporation dumped aged destitutes on outskirts, later when villagers opposed lugged them back on truck, 2 officials suspended one transferred @ndtv @soniandtv @Suparna_Singh @manishndtv @vinodkapri @rohini_sgh @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/mLAWc0Pdcd
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.