Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021 Exam Time Table (Tentative) released

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021 Exam: The Karnataka Pre-University Department has released on its website www.pue.kar.nic.in the Tentative Time Table for II PUC (2nd year) Annual Examination to be held in the months of May and June 2021.
According to the 2nd PUC provisional time table released by Karnataka Pre-University Department the exam will start from May 24. The first paper (History and Physics) will be on May 24 and the last paper )Geography) will be held on June 10, 2021.
The all important Mathematics, Accountancy and Optional Kannada paper will be held on May 27, Chemistry, Education and Business studies on May 31, Physiology, Biology Electronics and Computer Science on June 02 whereas Economics on June 04, and English language on June 07, 2021.
Anyone having any issue or objection regarding the date should report to the board within one week. The final time table will be published after ascertaining the objections received.
The PUC exam is normally held in the month of March. This year however it is delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.
There are 1,202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges in the state.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.