Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2021 Form - Direct Link

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test: Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started from today i.e. Saturday January 30 online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2021 through its official website rahmanimission.info.
The Online Registration has started from today. The last date of application is February 26, 2021.
Candidates should note that Rahmani 30 has not yet decided the date of examination.
"Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2021 date will be decided after the grave situation arising due to Covid-19 becomes normal", Rahmani Mission said.
"The entrance exam will be held in off-line mode at various centres in India, or in Online Mode", the Mission said.
"A decision in this regard will be taken soon and candidates will be accordingly informed via SMS, email or phone", the Mission said.
The entrance test in off-line or online mode will be based on the combined syllabus of CBSE and CISCE.
"Besides Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths and English language questions will also be asked on Islamic studies", Rahmani Mission said.
Only students who are appearing for the Class 10 exams to be held in 2021 are eligible to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2021-23.
Candidates who are residing outside India should note that Rahmani 30 application form available on the website is same for NRIs and Indians residing in the country both.
Rahmani Mission conducts coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.