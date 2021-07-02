MAH MCA CET 2021 registration begins; Last date to apply July 23

MAH MCA CET 2021 Registration: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2021 from today i.e. Friday July 02, 2021.
Candidate who wish to appear for MAH MCA CET 2021 should apply before July 23, 2021.
1. Click here to go to official website: MAH MCA CET 2021 Registration Website.
2. Click on the link marked with "Click here for New Registration".
3. Read all instructions carefully and click on OK.
4. Select Type of Regisration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar.
5. Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education Details and Details required for MAH MCA CET 2021.
6. Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password.
7. Enter Security Key.
8. Click on Register button.
Maharashtra CET Cell has not announced the date of MCA CET 2021 but said the exam will be held in Online Mode at various exam centres within and outside the state.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
MCA CET Notification issued: July 02, 2021
Online Application form filling: July 02 to 23, 2021
Issue of Hall Ticket (through Candidate login) : Notified later.
Date for printing your application: Will be announced later.
Date of Online Exam of MAH MCA CET 2021: Will be announced later.
Declaration of MAH MCA CET 2021 Result : Notified later
Candidates should note that MAH MCA CET 2021 will be conducted only in the ONLINE mode in multiple sessions if required.
"Candidates shall appear for the CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at allotted center. No candidate shall be allowed to appear for test in other than the allotted session", MCA CET 2021 Notification said.
