Entry to Makkah, other holy sites without permit banned from today

Hajj 2021: Ahead of Hajj 2021, Saudi Arabia has banned entry to Makkah, Madina and other holy sites without permit from today i.e. Monday July 5, 2021.
Saudi authorities said anyone found entering the holy sites without the necessary permit and documents will be imposed a fine of SR10,000.
“Fines amounting to SR10,000 will be slapped on those who enter the holy sites of Makkah, Madina, Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat without a Hajj permit”, the Ministry of Interior warned on Sunday.
“The penalty will be doubled if the violation is repeated”, the Ministry said.
“This is part of the punitive measures against violators of preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic during the upcoming Hajj, which is due in July”, the Ministry said.
The ban, part of Hajj 2021 security plan, on entry to the holy sites without a Hajj permit comes into force from today - 13 days before the annual pilgrimage, which is expected to begin on July 18.
Saudi Arabia announced last month that the 2021 Haj season would be limited to domestic pilgrims only and allows a maximum of 60,000 individuals.
It will be the second Haj season with no foreign pilgrims in order to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.
More than 13 million worshippers wearing masks and observing physical distancing rules have visited the mosques since the seven-month prayer and Umrah suspension was lifted last October.
