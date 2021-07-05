HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Today – Direct Link to Check

Dharamshala: Himachal Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare on its official website hpbose.org the results of 2021 Class 10 or Class X, also known as HP Dharamshala Board Matric, examination today on Monday July 5, 2021.
HPBOSE 10th result will be declared in a press conference addressed by education minister and top officials of the state board. Students will be able to check their score and marks soon after the press conference.
Go to HP board official website: hpbose.org.
Enter your Roll No.
Click on Search button.
Results should appear on your screen.
Take a printout.
The HP board Class 10 (Class X or Matric) or HPBOSE 10th 2021 results are also available via SMS. To get your results on SMS type HP10 <Roll No> and send to 5676750. For example HP10 20615051 send to 567650.
Students should also note that the HP board will not release the toppers list this year.
The HP board result can also be accessed on IndiaResults.com.
Students should note that the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2021 will be declared today based on internal assessment and evaluation criteria specially drafted for this year.
This is because 10th exam 2021 was cancelled and the state board had promoted all Class 10 students to Class 11 without conducting the exam.
HPBOSE 10th result 2020 was declared on June 10. Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, clinched the top spot with 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11% in 2020.
Laila Mohammed Ali and Hatika Zafar Ahmed were also among the HPBOSE Toppers of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Exam 2020.
