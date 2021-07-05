Stan Swamy, 84-yr-old activist, succumbs to brutal system

[Father Stans Swamy in a file photo.]
Mumbai: Ailing octogenarian tribal rights activist Fr. Stan Lourduswamy -- accused in the Koregoan-Bhima Elgar Parishad case who was awaiting bail on medical grounds -- passed away here on Monday afternoon.
Swamy's Senior Advocate Mihir Desai informed the Bombay High Court judges Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice N J. Jamdar of the development when his bail plea came up for hearing this afternoon.
"Its with a very heavy heart I have to inform you that Fr. Stan Swamy has passed away," a doctor treating him informed the court.
He added that early on Saturday the 84-year old activist had suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
Stan Swamy, who was jailed in Mumbai, was being treated at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai following a court order on May 28.
Reports that Fr. Stan Swamy’s health is deteriorating were taking rounds since today morning.
In May, Stan Swamy had told the High Court via video-conferencing that his health had consistently declined at the Taloja prison.
Stan Swamy and other accused in the case had repeatedly complained of inadequate health facilities in the Taloja prison near Mumbai, where they had been jailed during their trial.
They had alleged neglect by prison officials in ensuring medical aid, tests, hygiene and social distancing.
The Jesuit Provincial of India meanwhile in a statement this afternoon said:
"With a deep sense of pain, anguish and hope, we have surrendered Fr. Stan Swamy, 84, to his eternal abode."
"With a deep sense of pain, anguish and hope, we have surrendered Fr. Stan Swamy, 84, to his eternal abode."
It said that 'the author of life', Fr. Swamy, whose mission was to work among the Adivasis, Dalits, and other marginalized communities so that the poor may have life and live to the full, with dignity and honour.
"On behalf of the Jesuits of India, especially the Jesuits of Jamshedpur Jesuit Province, I express my deepest condolence to the family members, friends, lawyers, well-wishers, and all those who stood by Fr. Stan and prayed for him during this moment of trial and suffering," said the statement.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.