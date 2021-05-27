Hajj 2021: Health Verification Process starts

Hajj 2021: Haj Committee of India has started from today i.e. Thursday May 27, 2021 Online Health Verification process for Hajj 2021.
In a notification dated May 27, 2021, the apex body which takes care of all Haj related procedures including travel, logistics and accommodation, has asked the pilgrims who have already registered for Haj 2021 to fill the Online Health Verification form.
Candidates before proceeding to fill the online form should keep ready the details of vaccination like date of first and second dose, name of the vaccine manufacturer and other health related information.
1. Click here to go to the official website: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Click on the blue button below Online Health Verification
3. Enter Cover Number starting with state code eg MH for Maharashtra and JK for Jammu and Kashmir
4. Check the box under “Select” if you wish to confirm and plan to go for Haj.
5. Carefully enter all details, upload Covid Vaccination Certificate and click on “Submit Details”
6. Click on “Confirm Details” and enter the OTO received on the registered mobile phone.
7. Wait for the message “Online Health Verification Successfully Submitted”
Pilgrims should note that as per the Saudi Health Ministry guidelines, only pilgrims in the age-group of 18-60 will be allowed to perform Haj this year.
Therefore only pilgrims falling in 18 to 60 age group will be allowed to submit and confirm the Health Verification form online.
Pilgrims below 18 years of age and above 60 have been automatically filtered out from the Online Health Verification Process for Hajj 2021.
Pilgrims should note that submitting the online form is no guarantee that they will be confirmed for the annual pilgrimage to Makkah as the Haj Committee of India is yet to receive official confirmation from Saudi Arabia regarding India’s quota.
“It is clarified that yet no official communication with respect to allocation of Haj Quota to Indian Haj Pilgrims has been received from Saudi Government”, the Haj Committee of India said.
“All the process of Haj 2021 will be subject to approval of the Saudi authorities”, it added.
In normal days, India has been allotted a quota of 200,000 Haj pilgrims. Last year however none of those registered for the pilgrimage could go to Makkah as the Kingdom had allowed only 1000 Muslims residing in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj. Foreign pilgrims were barred entry into the Kingdom because of the Covid-19.
This year unconfirmed sources said a total of 60,000 pilgrims in the age group of 18 to 60 will be allowed. Of them 45,000 will be foreigners and the remaining 15,000 will be selected from within the Kingdom.
Official confirmation regarding the exact number of pilgrims, country-wise quota and other modalities will become clear in the next few days.
The Haj performed to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (may peace be upon all of them) is expected to fall on July 17, 2021. The final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is spotted.
