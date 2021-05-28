KEAM 2021 on July 24, Registration to start soon

KEAM 2021: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala Thursday announced the date and schedule of KEAM 2021.
According to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala, KEAM 2021 will be held on July 24, 2021.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) said registration for KEAM 2021 will start soon through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
KEAM is conducted every year for admission in first year BArch, BTech, Medical and Pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state.
The entrance examination is conducted across the 14 district centres in Kerala. Besides, KEAM exam centres are also located in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
Candidates planning admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses in Kerala have to appear and qualify the Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.
KEAM consists of two papers. Paper 1 is based on Physics and Chemistry subjects. Paper 2 is based on Mathematics. Both papers are normally held from morning 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on two separate days.
Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.
KEAM 2021 result will be released in the form of a Merit List giving the rank to students. Students successfully passing KEAM 2021 are then invited for the counselling process.
