NATA registration for July 2021 starts, Apply before June 30

NATA July 2021: The Council of Architecture has started through its official website nata.in online registration for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) July 2021.
The council conducts NATA twice a year. NATA first session of the year 2021 was held in April. The second test of the year will be held on July 11, 2021, the council said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: nata.in.
2. Click on “NATA 2021 Registration” menu on the top.
3. Click on “Sign-up”
4.
Fill the form and submit
Candidates appearing for NATA second session should note that last date of application is June 30, 2021. The NATA 2021 second test will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm on July 11.
Candidates who had appeared for NATA April 2021 can also appear foe NATA July 2021.
Along with starting the online registration process, the council has also published a revised brochure for July 2021 session owing to the prevailing Covid situation.
“Second session for examination may be considered in the event of any restrictions imposed by the Government on the number of candidates appearing in a single session due to social distancing norms owing to pandemic Covid-19”, the revised brochure said.
NATA 2021 second session admit card will be issued on July 7 and the result will be announced on July 11, states the revised NATA 2021 brochure.
The syllabus for NATA July 2021 remains the same.
