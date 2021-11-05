Aftab Pureval is first ever Tibetan-origin Mayor in US history

[Image tweeted by @AftabPureval.]
Dharamsala: Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval, the son of a Tibetan mother and an Indian father, has been appointed the first Tibetan-American to this post in the history of Cincinnati city in Ohio.
Elated over his election, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering on Friday tweeted, "Immensely proud to congratulate @AftabPureval, the first-ever Tibetan-origin mayor in the US history.
"This historic win reflects your exceptional journey of perseverance and unwavering courage. As the son of Tibetan refugee, your achievement is an inspiration to Tibetans everywhere."
After being elected, Pureval said:
"Words can't express how honoured and excited I am to be the next Mayor of Cincinnati. Tonight, we made history! Let's get to work!"
"Words can't express how honoured and excited I am to be the next Mayor of Cincinnati. Tonight, we made history! Let's get to work!"
Pureval was elected as Cincinnati's 70th Mayor on November 2.
Aftab Pureval was born on September 9, 1982, in Xenia, Ohio. His family moved to nearby Beavercreek when he was just 4. His parents were both immigrants - his father Devinder Singh Pureval came from India, and his mother Drenko was a refugee from Tibet.
Aftab is currently the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, and was the first Democrat elected to this office in more than 100 years. During his tenure, Aftab has brought modern and professional reforms to the Clerk’s office.
Aftab has also invested in the people who serve us, by paying a living wage to all employees and becoming the first county officeholder in Ohio to offer comprehensive paid family leave.
As Clerk, Aftab made access to justice a priority by launching a Help Center to assist people who are representing themselves with legal resources so more people can utilize our courts.
By ending nepotism, by cutting waste, and by making the office more professional, Aftab has saved taxpayers millions of dollars. For his efforts, Aftab has received bi-partisan praise and support. The Cincinnati Enquirer said “Aftab Pureval’s leadership is making a big difference” for the people of Hamilton County.
As Mayor, Aftab will rebuild the economy to make sure prosperity is shared in every corner of the city, according to mayorelectaftab.com.
"He'll reform the police department and invest in public safety so every neighbourhood is safe. And he'll create more affordable housing and improve public transportation", it adds.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.