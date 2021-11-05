Samsung to launch entry-level chipset made on 5 nm architecture

logo
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an entry-level chipset made on the cutting-edge 5 nm architecture

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an entry-level chipset made on the cutting-edge 5 nm architecture.

Leakster Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung is working on a new nm chip that will be lower end than the 1080 and will target entry-level phones, reports GSMArena.

Currently, the information on the CPU and GPU composition, but that should be a step down from the 1080, which packs four Cortex-A78 cores, four A55s and a Mali G78 MP10.

Samsung lost its share in the smartphone chipset market in the second quarter of the year, as Taiwanese brands expanded their presence with a rise in the 5G device sector.

 


Samsung, which makes Exynos chipsets, took a 7 per cent share in the global smartphone application processor (AP)/System on Chip (SoC) market in the April-June period, down from 12 per cent a year earlier, to take the fifth spot, according to a report from industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

Taiwan's MediaTek expanded its dominance with a market share of 43 per cent in the second quarter, up from 26 per cent a year earlier, followed by US telecommunications chip giant Qualcomm, whose market share declined to 24 per cent from 28 per cent a year ago.


