TN Paramedical UG Counselling 2021: Last date of application extended

TN Paramedical UG Counselling 2021: Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has extended till Saturday November 13 the last date to apply for Paramedical Undergraduate Counselling 2021 for admission in B Pharmacy, B Sc Nursing and other courses.
The last date to apply for Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Courses was originally fixed as November 08, 2021. The selection committee however extended it till November 13, 2021.
Hence, the candidates who wish to take admission Paramedical Degree Courses but have not applied so far can do so now.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on "Courses" in the Main Menu and Select Paramedical Degree Courses.
3. Click on the appropriate link to register, choice filling, locking and payment.
4. Click on Submit button to proceed.
Candidates who have applied for paramedical counselling should note that the last date to submit printout of online application is November 15, 2021.
TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 25, 2021.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
While releasing the notification and 2021 counselling schedule, TN Health said the dates to release Merit List and Seat Allotment (Selection List) will be notified on the website soon.
Entire process of TN Paramedical Admission in Degree Courses - including Registration, Choice Filling and Locking, and Payment, will be held Rank wise. Ranking will be made on merit on the basis of marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the prescribed science subjects in the qualifying examinations reduced to the base of 200 marks.
The allotted candidates should download their provisional allotment order and join the course in the allotted Medical College/Institution in person before the date and time specified in the allotment order along with the Originals and copies of the Certificates.
