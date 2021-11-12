MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: List of participating colleges out

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Counselling 2021: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in the list of medical and dental colleges who will participate in MP NEET UG -- MBBS and BDS - - Counselling 2021.
The list contains the names of a total of 36 colleges of Madhya Pradesh State. These colleges will participate in Medical and Dental M.P. State Combined NEET UG 2021 Online Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS courses.
The list of participating colleges has been published on the official website updated for 2021 Medical and Dental Counselling.
DME MP has not published the counselling schedule and the date of starting the online registration process.
Medical admission council in Madhya Pradesh involves multiple steps which begin with online registration.
After registration, candidates are needed to upload certain documents including NEET Admit Card, Class 10th, 11th and 12th mark sheets, domicile certificate and affidavit of not being domicile of state other than Madhya Pradesh, and have not taken advantage of domicile of other state.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode. The counselling steps are:
Along with the admission notification, DME Madhya Pradesh will also publish the distribution of MBBS and BDS seats in different Government Autonomous Medical Colleges of Madhya Pradesh available in NEET UG 2022- 1st Round of Counselling.
