Become Microsoft Azure Administrator with AZ-104 Exam

Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing service that numerous companies and platforms have adopted. It is known for its cost-effectiveness, efficiency, security, and reliable performance for the fast-growing IT space.
Microsoft Azure provides analytics, networking, storage, application development, testing, hosting, Integrating, and syncing features. Azure is preferred for its public cloud services opted by growing businesses all around the world. As a result, it will be the fastest-rising cloud service provider in 2021.
1. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)
2.
Platform as a service (PaaS)
3.
Software as a service (SaaS)
4.
and serverless.
It's not easy to pick the best cloud provider. First, you have to look at your needs and your users' needs to pick the most suitable cloud service.
Microsoft Azure certification deals with the development of artificial intelligence-based systems for computing and data handling.
Cloud infrastructure services continue to grow in popularity around the world. The hurdles between corporate data storage and big data analytics may soon vanish. Customers will be able to receive transactional data in real-time with only one click in the future, thanks to the Azure cloud service.
Armed with this knowledge, IT professionals can look to expand their expertise in cloud computing with Azure's latest Microsoft cloud certification exam.
AZ-104 is Microsoft Azure's latest exam after az-103 was discontinued in August 2020. Previous versions of the Azure Administration certification - az-100, az-101, az-102, and az-103 have now become invalid. Therefore, to become an Azure Admin in 2021, AZ 104 is a Microsoft Azure certification exam.
AZ-104 is an intermediate-level exam in Admin certification offered by Azure.
• IT/Cloud Admins
• Developers and Engineers familiar with IT Architecture
1. Manage Azure identities and governance (15-20%)
• Manage Azure Active Directory objects
• Manage role-based access control (RBAC)
• Manage subscriptions and gov
2. Implement & manage storage (15-20%)
• Secure storage
• Manage storage
• Configure Azure files as well as Azure Blob Storage
3. Deploy as well as manage Azure compute resources (20-25%)
• Use Azure Resource Manager to get Automated deployment of virtual machines (VMs)
• Configure VMs
• Create and configure containers
• Curate and configure Azure App Service
4. Configure and manage virtual networking (25-30%)
• Implement and manage virtual networking
• Secure access to virtual network
• Configure load balancing
• Monitor and troubleshoot virtual networking
• Use Azure virtual network to integrate an on-premises network.
5. Monitor and backup Azure resources (10-15%)
• Monitor resources by using Azure Monitor
• Implement backup and recovery
This is not an exhaustive list determining skills needed to pass the test. AZ- 104 is an updated test and requires hands-on experience with the latest version of the Azure cloud service.
• Microsoft offers guides and sources to brush up on your Azure knowledge.
• You can also check out MS learn for more in-depth source material.
• There are one on one Azure certification training courses available online to get a thorough understanding of the features of the platform.
• Since it is a very application-heavy exam, lab work is important. Using Azure and exploring all the domains is important.
• It is better to get as much hands-on experience with Azure as possible,
• Familiarity with its features and the types of questions asked will be helpful in the exam
• Solving previous years questions will help you gauge your understanding of the topic very well
• Practice tests are a must. Simulate the exam conditions and see how you fare in those tests.
There are no mandatory requirements for candidates applying for the az 104 exams. You should, however, have at least 6 months of experience working with the Azure cloud service before you apply for the administrator Microsoft certification.
After passing the exam, you will be a Microsoft Azure Administrator. However, the certification is only valid for two years, according to Microsoft's new policy.
Candidates for this test should have the knowledge of implementing, administering, and monitoring a Microsoft Azure environment for an entity. Implementing, maintaining, and monitoring identity, governance, storage, computing, and adjusting resources as needed are all responsibilities for this function.
An Azure administrator is also part of a bigger team tasked with setting up a company's cloud infrastructure. Candidates for this exam should have at least six months of hands-on experience administering Azure. In addition, they should have a solid understanding of key Azure services, Azure workloads, security, and other related topics. Cloud computing is seeing implementation in a variety of fields. It has the ability to revolutionize healthcare, finance, and logistics.
It is critical to validate your knowledge and proficiency in IT architecture with certification exams. AZ-104 can help you further your career in IT and create better opportunities in the future. So good luck with your Azure Admin certification Exam!
