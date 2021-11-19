Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2021 starts - Registration steps

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2021: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2021.
ACPUGMEC has started online registration from November 17, 2021. The last date to apply is November 28, 2021. The candidates need to purchase PIN before proceeding for online reigstration.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased.
4. Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip.
5. Verify Documents At Help Center.
Candidates participating in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS and other courses counselling should note that "PIN Purchase" is the first step of registration.
PIN required for registration can be purchased through online payment of Rs. 200/- from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org. It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure.
Online Registration: November 17 to 28, 2021
Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee: November 17 to 28, 2021
Documents Verification and Submission photocopies of Documents at Help Center: November 18 to 29, 2021
After online Registration, candidate has to take prior appointment for the Documents Verification and Submission of self-attested photocopies of Documents at Help Center.
Candidates, themselves can select the Date and Help Center for Documents verificationat the time of printing the Registration Slip.
Documents verification at Help center will remain closed on public holidays and Sundays.
Candidates who want to apply in Local Quota Seats of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad orSurat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research (SMIMER), Surat.
Candidate in addition to online registration, must obtain certificate that he/she is local student of Ahmedabad/Surat city from Dean of respective institute, for this candidate hasto contact respective college.
After online application, they have to submit Demand draft of Rs. 10,000/-in favor of ‘ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar’as a process fee at the office of ACPUGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar Only.
For 15% All India quota seats of BAMS & BHMS courses in Self-financed colleges, students who have passed 12th Standard (Science Stream with B / AB Group) from anywhere in India from any examination board in India and after qualifying as per All India Rank in NEET-UG 2021 and eligible as per Admission Rules of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of India and respective council can apply for the same.
